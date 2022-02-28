Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen Face Off in Intense Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer

Jude Law plays young Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen takes over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the sequel, out April 15

Jude Law is spilling young Albus Dumbledore's secrets.

The actor, 49, returns as the legendary wizard from the Harry Potter series in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in the prequel franchise.

In a new trailer, Law's Dumbledore meets up with the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (now played by Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp) for a tense conversation, referencing their complicated history together and their differing views on how wizards should coexist with non-magic humans, aka Muggles.

"There's nothing you can do to stop me," Grindelwald warns.

The film sees the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, plus Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and Jessica Williams. Katherine Waterston does not appear in the trailer as her character Tina Goldstein, whom she played in the last two Fantastic Beasts films, and her absence is not mentioned. Waterston was also not featured on any of the many character posters released by Warner Bros. last week.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Credit: Warner Bros.

Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the movie, as she did for 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Dumbledore was previously portrayed by the late Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon in the Potter movies. Back in 2018, Law told Entertainment Weekly about preparing for the iconic role.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Credit: Warner Bros.

"I'm sure they were in the back of my mind, because I'd seen their work and admired both of them as actors, greatly," he said of his predecessors. "I talked with [director] David Yates about that and we both decided that it wasn't necessary to do an impersonation of one of them as a younger man. This is a man with almost 100 years ahead of him before he became that character so we wanted to look at who he was in this moment and construct our own version. It makes me laugh when he's called 'Young Albus' because I'm 45, so I'm more in the middle of a midlife crisis, but I'm happy to hold onto that as long as I can."