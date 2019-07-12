Newlyweds in Love! Jude Law and New Wife Phillipa Have a Blast at Wimbledon

It’s all smiles for Jude Law and his new wife Phillipa.

The loved-up pair looked dapper for their outing at the Wimbledon tennis championship, taking place in London. Jude, 46, and Phillipa, 32, were seen laughing and having fun as they took in the action in centre court during the annual tournament.

Both outfitted with sunglasses, the two looked like the perfect pair with Jude in a navy blue suit and white shirt and tie combo underneath. Phillipa matched her new husband in a spaghetti-strapped white dress and her long blonde hair held loosely on the side.

The outing comes just over two months after news broke of their marriage in early May.

In photos obtained by U.K. newspaper The Sun, Jude and Phillipa were seen walking together with Coan dressed in an off-white ruffled dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The actor wore a corduroy navy blazer, matching pants and a navy fedora hat.

The two emerged from the town hall wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers, according to the publication.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Phillipa describes herself as a business psychologist and behavior change specialist on Twitter.

She founded the company Stride, which focuses on employee engagement and behavior change, according to its website.

This is the Captain Marvel star’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Sadie Frost with whom he shares three children: son Rafferty, 22; daughter Iris, 18; and son Rudy, 16.

Law has two more children from past relationships: 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding.