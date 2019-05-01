Jude Law Marries Girlfriend Phillipa Coan in Surprise London Town Hall Wedding

Jude Law is officially off the market!

The 46-year-old actor married his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a low-key ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

Reps for Law did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In photos obtained by the publication, Law and Coan, 32, were seen walking together with Coan dressed in an off-white ruffled dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The actor wore a corduroy navy blazer, matching pants and a navy fedora hat.

The two emerged from the town hall wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers, according to the publication.

Image zoom Phillipa Coan and Jude Law James Devaney/GC Images

This is the Captain Marvel star’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Sadie Frost with whom he shares three children: son Rafferty, 22; daughter Iris, 18; and son Rudy, 16.

The two divorced in 2003. Law later became engaged to his Alfie costar Sienna Miller in 2004 but they broke it off in November 2006.

Law has two more children from past relationships: 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding.

The actor earned two Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and two BAFTA nominations, winning one. In 2007, he received an Honorary César.

Coan describes herself as a business psychologist and behavior change specialist on Twitter.

She founded the company Stride, which focuses on employee engagement and behavior change, according to its website.