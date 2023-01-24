Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with 'The Fabelmans' Nomination

Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination.

On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans.

Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88.

Hirsch turns 88 three days after the Oscars ceremony in March. He was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Ordinary People in 1981. That span of 42 years between acting nominations beats the previous record, 41 years, held by the late Henry Fonda. Fonda got nominations for Best Actor The Grapes of Wrath in 1941 then Best Actor On Golden Pond in 1982, the latter of which he won.

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans. Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The other nominees in the category with Hirsch are: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The Fabelmans is based on writer/director Spielberg's childhood, with Hirsch's character being an important figure who encourages the future filmmaker to pursue his dreams.

"I got a Zoom call from Steven Spielberg, and it started out with 'SS wants to talk to JH.' I said, 'Who is SS? I know who JH is!' " the actor recently told W Magazine with a laugh. "Okay. What's the big whisper here? What, are we doing a crime story? Am I gonna be arrested? All right. Fine. So I asked, 'Who would I play?' Steven said, 'A great-uncle of mine.' I said, 'What does he do in the movie?' He said, 'He made me become a director.' "

He added, "Spielberg has a wonderful sense of humor. And we kind of matched. Because everything is humorous, you know. If you don't laugh, you die."