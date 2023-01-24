Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with 'The Fabelmans' Nomination

The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 12:56 PM
Judd Hirsch at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Judd Hirsch. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination.

On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans.

Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88.

Hirsch turns 88 three days after the Oscars ceremony in March. He was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Ordinary People in 1981. That span of 42 years between acting nominations beats the previous record, 41 years, held by the late Henry Fonda. Fonda got nominations for Best Actor The Grapes of Wrath in 1941 then Best Actor On Golden Pond in 1982, the latter of which he won.

(from left) Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) and Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) in The Fabelmans, co-written, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg.
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans. Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The other nominees in the category with Hirsch are: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The Fabelmans is based on writer/director Spielberg's childhood, with Hirsch's character being an important figure who encourages the future filmmaker to pursue his dreams.

"I got a Zoom call from Steven Spielberg, and it started out with 'SS wants to talk to JH.' I said, 'Who is SS? I know who JH is!' " the actor recently told W Magazine with a laugh. "Okay. What's the big whisper here? What, are we doing a crime story? Am I gonna be arrested? All right. Fine. So I asked, 'Who would I play?' Steven said, 'A great-uncle of mine.' I said, 'What does he do in the movie?' He said, 'He made me become a director.' "

He added, "Spielberg has a wonderful sense of humor. And we kind of matched. Because everything is humorous, you know. If you don't laugh, you die."

Related Articles
Composer John Williams speaks onstage during the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Composer John Williams Breaks Own Record as Most Oscar-Nominated Person Alive
Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh
2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Acting Nominees
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee: 'It's Possible'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
See Paul Mescal and His Family React to His First Oscar Nomination on FaceTime: 'This Is Bananas'
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says Oscar Nomination Is 'Bittersweet' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'This Is for Her'
Todd Field attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards; Martin McDonagh attends the AFI Awards; Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" UK Premiere
Female Directors Shut Out of Oscars 2023 After Wins in Consecutive Years
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn
Jane Fonda Says Katharine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her on Set: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Dennis Mong
Mariana Treviño Says She Felt 'Very Close' to Tom Hanks and His Family When Making 'Man Called Otto'
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley Seemingly Refers to Aaron Rodgers Breakup as 'Darkest, Hardest Time in My Life'
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out Together for Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week
Girls Trip
'Girls Trip' Screenwriter Says Sequel Is 'Officially Happening' and Might Be Set in Ghana