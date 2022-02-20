Judd Apatow Marks 27th Anniversary of His First Movie Heavyweights with '90s Throwbacks

The Emmy winner, 54, took a trip down memory lane on Saturday by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from his first movie, the 1995 Disney cult classic Heavyweights.

"Heavyweights 27th Anniversary was this week," he wrote in the caption. "It was my first film, co-written with Steve Brill, and it was a magical experience."

Apatow continued, "We shot at Camp Pinnacle in Hendersonville North Carolina in 1994. When it came out it didn't make any noise but oddly it seems like tons of people have seen it and enjoy it. It's on @disneyplus. This is a series of photos I took then called Angry Judd."