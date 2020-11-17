The untitled comedy will mark Judd Apatow's first feature film for Netflix after only directing at Universal since 2005

Judd Apatow Heads to Netflix to Direct a Comedy About Making Movies During the Pandemic

Judd Apatow is developing a pandemic-inspired comedy for Netflix that may hit close to home for those in the entertainment industry.

The untitled meta-film will follow "a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film," Deadline first reported, an all-too-familiar situation many productions have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trainwreck director will co-write the script with Pam Brady as well as direct and produce the film. Barry Mendel, a longtime collaborator of Apatow's, will join as executive producer.

No stars have signed on to the film as of yet, however, sources told Deadline that Netflix plans to meet with actors in the upcoming weeks.

The movie will mark Apatow's first feature film for Netflix after only directing at Universal beginning with his blockbuster comedy The 40-Year Old Virgin in 2005.

During his tenure with the studio, he created a long list of comedy hits including Knocked Up and This Is 40.

Apatow most recently directed The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson, which became one of the first films this year to head straight to Premium VOD as movie theaters were shut down due to the pandemic.

The director previously worked with Netflix on the dramedy series Love, which he executive produced and co-created.

Apatow isn't the first Hollywood figure to incorporate the ongoing pandemic into today's entertainment.

Last month, STX films dropped the first trailer for the coronavirus-inspired movie Songbird, in which the world is trapped in its fourth year of lockdown while battling a mutated strain of the virus, COVID-23.

The Michael Bay-produced film follows Riverdale's KJ Apa as Nico, a delivery man with a rare immunity, allowing him to carry out his work as an essential worker amid the virus outbreak.

Directed by Adam Mason, the pandemic thriller also stars Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford and Alexandra Daddario.

Other shows attempting to chronicle the pandemic in real-time include Netflix's Social Distance, NBC's Connecting and Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona.