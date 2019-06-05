Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show Euphoria

Maude Apatow is all grown up and making her own stamp on Hollywood.

The daughter of comedy heavyweights Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Maude, 21, stepped out on the red carpet on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles premiere of her new HBO show Euphoria.

The young actress wore a pale blue pleated dress with sequins as she smiled at the cameras. This is far from Maude’s first TV or film gig — she appeared in her parents’ 2012 comedy This is 40 alongside her little sister, Iris, as well as in their 2007 film Knocked Up — but it is her first leading role.

Maude stars as Lexi Howard, the childhood friend of Rue, played by Zendaya. The HBO show follows the lives of a group of high school students as they grapple with drug addiction, sex and violence.

Austin Abrams, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King and Storm Reid also star.

Maude Apatow at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria eff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maude has previously acted in Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls, as well as Funny People, Assassination Nation and is next set to star in her father’s upcoming untitled comedy opposite Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson.

In May 2018, Maude and Leslie opened up about their mother-daughter bond, with Maude telling PEOPLE she inherited her mother’s “good sense of humor” and “her passion.”

“I feel like all of my good qualities [have come from her],” Maude said. “Also her feet. We literally have the exact same feet, even toenail shape and toe shape. Everything is exactly the same and the same size.”

Euphoria premieres on HBO June 16.