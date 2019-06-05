Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show Euphoria

Euphoria premieres on HBO June 16

By
Alexia Fernandez
June 05, 2019 06:36 PM

Maude Apatow is all grown up and making her own stamp on Hollywood.

The daughter of comedy heavyweights Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Maude, 21, stepped out on the red carpet on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles premiere of her new HBO show Euphoria.

The young actress wore a pale blue pleated dress with sequins as she smiled at the cameras. This is far from Maude’s first TV or film gig — she appeared in her parents’ 2012 comedy This is 40 alongside her little sister, Iris, as well as in their 2007 film Knocked Up — but it is her first leading role.

Maude stars as Lexi Howard, the childhood friend of Rue, played by Zendaya. The HBO show follows the lives of a group of high school students as they grapple with drug addiction, sex and violence.

Austin Abrams, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King and Storm Reid also star.

Maude Apatow at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria
eff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maude has previously acted in Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls, as well as Funny People, Assassination Nation and is next set to star in her father’s upcoming untitled comedy opposite Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson.

In May 2018, Maude and Leslie opened up about their mother-daughter bond, with Maude telling PEOPLE she inherited her mother’s “good sense of humor” and “her passion.”

RELATED: Leslie Mann and Daughter Maude Apatow on Bonding Over Beauty, Raiding Each Other’s Closets and More

“I feel like all of my good qualities [have come from her],” Maude said. “Also her feet. We literally have the exact same feet, even toenail shape and toe shape. Everything is exactly the same and the same size.”

Euphoria premieres on HBO June 16.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.