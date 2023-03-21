Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu Go on an International Adventure in Wild Trailer for 'Joy Ride'

Joy Ride, starring Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu, premieres in theaters nationwide on July 7

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 03:46 PM

Ashley Park is off on a trip of a lifetime in the new trailer for Joy Ride.

The Emily in Paris actress, 31, stars in the upcoming raucous comedy from Lionsgate as a woman named Audrey, who was adopted as a child by American parents and heads to Asia as an adult in search of her birth parents alongside a group of close friends played by Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and recent Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

An official synopsis describes the Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians)-directed film as a "hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure."

"When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola, 33), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu, 32), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin," the synopsis continues.

"Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are," the synopsis concludes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Joy Ride Trailer
Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu in Joy Ride (2023). Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Park recently told Entertainment Weekly that Joy Ride "wildly pushes the limits of comedy, while giving heart and voice and dimension to people who have never had a meaningful part in this genre on screen."

"I just can't wait for people to have the best time watching it," the actress noted.

Said Cola, "You've simply never seen Asian leads on the big screen, in this way — period! It's a fun, R-rated, touching, culturally specific, unapologetic, in-your-face film."

"You'll get humor, heart and horniness. It's truly a good time from start to finish. Everyone in the audience will be picking up their jaws from the floor," she added to EW.

Joy Ride Trailer
Poster for Joy Ride (2023). Lionsgate/Point Grey/Red Mysterious Hippo

Park told the outlet that she was excited that she "got to be a full person at all times, on and off the screen" while filming Joy Ride.

"I was surrounded by and collaborating with people who understood me, saw me, pushed me, and believed in me — those who looked like me and had an understanding of all the intricacies of my life that led up to telling Audrey's story in Joy Ride," she explained.

"It changed how I saw myself and the world," Park added.

With a script from Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, the film also stars Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, David Denman, Annie Mumolo, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge and Chris Pang.

Joy Ride premieres in theaters nationwide on July 7.

Related Articles
Disney's Haunted Mansion, Rosario Dawson
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
Stephanie Hsu
Who Is Stephanie Hsu? Everything to Know About the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Alicia keys
Alicia Keys Serenades the Crowd in London, Plus Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and More
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hangout at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Steve Guttenberg rollout
Steve Guttenberg Returns After Break to Care for Ailing Father: 'He Really Wanted Me to Start Working Again'
Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson Bundles Up in Aspen, Plus Joe Jonas, Anna Kendrick and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson Bundles Up in Aspen, Plus Joe Jonas, Anna Kendrick and More
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Hosts a Christmas Sing-Along for Kids, Plus Daniel Craig, Shaquille O'Neal and More
Derek Hough
Derek Hough Decorates for Christmas, Plus Heidi Klum, Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and More
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Roots for the Lakers, Plus Mark Wahlberg, the Biebers, Daddy Yankee and More
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022