"The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else," Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery writes of Rebel Wilson

Columnist Admits He 'Made Mistakes' in Handling of Rebel Wilson's New Relationship: 'That Was Not Fair'

The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Andrew Hornery is apologizing for how the newspaper "mishandled steps in our approach" in its reporting on Rebel Wilson's new relationship.

On Thursday, the Senior Year actress, 42, revealed in an Instagram post that she is dating Ramona Agruma.

Days after the star shared news about her relationship, the Herald published a (since-deleted) opinion piece by Hornery that noted the newspaper gave Wilson a two-day deadline to provide a comment on her new romance before they planned to announce it.

Wilson's online followers criticized the newspaper for how they handled the situation, including journalist Kate Doak who wrote on Twitter: "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to 'out' her."

In response to Kate Doak, Wilson tweeted back to Doak, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

In a column posted Monday to the newspaper's website, Hornery said he "genuinely regret(s)" that Wilson felt pressure to make her new relationship public.

"That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man I'm well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts," the columnist wrote. "The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else."

Hornery admitted in the apology column that "we mishandled steps in our approach," sharing the alleged full text of the email he sent to Wilson's management team but claiming, "[Rebel's] response would have largely determined what I published and as my editor noted on Sunday, at that point no decisions had actually been made by the Herald's editors on whether to publish anything."

"I received no reply, which was entirely Rebel's right," he added.

"It is not the Herald's business to 'out' people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake," Hornery wrote. "The Herald and I will approach things differently from now on to make sure we always take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality."

Additionally, he said "the tone" of his original column, published Saturday local time, "was also off."

"I got it wrong. I allowed my disappointment to cast a shadow over the piece. That was not fair and I apologize," Hornery added. "As a result, the Herald will take down Saturday's column and replace it with this one."

On Thursday, the actress revealed in an Instagram post that she is dating Agruma, who is a fashion and jewelry designer.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," Wilson captioned the picture that showed her smiling alongside her girlfriend.