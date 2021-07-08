Josh Lucas has been open in the past about his desire to star in a sequel to the beloved 2002 film

Josh Lucas Says He 'Would Love' to Star in a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'Let's Go Do It'

Josh Lucas is more than ready to head back to Alabama!

While appearing on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actor expressed his interest in a Sweet Home Alabama sequel, saying he "would love" to star in a sequel to the 2002 film.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese's got a book club," he said, referring to costar Reese Witherspoon. "And I'm saying that like laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.' "

"You know, she's a mogul," he added.

Witherspoon founded media company Hello Sunshine in 2016, which has gone on to produce various hit projects. She also debuted her clothing line, Draper James, as well as her successful reading venture, Reese's Book Club, in recent years.

REESE WITHERSPOON, JOSH LUCAS SWEET HOME ALABAMA Credit: TOUCHSTONE PICTURES/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans/Everett Collection

"Back when I was doing Sweet Home Alabama, I, for some reason, remember telling the director or somebody speaking about her, but I said, 'I bet this woman ends up running a movie studio one day,'" Lucas recalled. "And she's even beyond that at this point."

"I mean, you know, she's her own version of Oprah Winfrey now, right? I mean ... it's extraordinary and not surprising either, at all," he continued, before adding of a potential follow-up film, "Reese, come on, let's go do it."

Lucas expressed similar sentiments about making a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama while appearing on Good Morning America in 2019. At the time, the actor said he had spoken "extensively" with the original film's writer and director, Andy Tennant, about a potential storyline.

"The proposal that Andy Tennant — the director — had, which was quite interesting, is that my character is back in Alabama," Lucas said, "and Reese's character is in New York with our kids and we're divorced, so [their] whole life is super complicated."

Sweet Home Alabama was released in September 2002 and takes its title from the Lynyrd Skynyrd song of the same name.