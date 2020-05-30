Josh Lucas's Ex-Wife Accuses Him of 'Cheating': 'Exes Are Exes for a Reason'

Josh Lucas's ex-wife, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has accused the actor of "cheating" while she says they were recently reconciled — though a source close to the actor disputes they were back together.

The pair tied the knot in March 2012 and share one son, Noah Rev, 7. The two have long been off-and-on since they originally split in January 2014 when the writer filed for divorce.

Ciencin Henriquez tweeted about Lucas, 48, on Friday, issuing a scathing message with the caption, "Exes are exes for a reason."

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really shit human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic," she wrote. "Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place."

She continued, "I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture. You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change."

"I see you," Ciencin Henriquez added.

A source close to the actor maintains the two remained exes and had not resumed a romantic relationship, saying "They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014."

The source adds, "They’re in California now but live separately. They weren’t trying to reconcile."

A rep for Lucas has not commented.

The two finalized their divorce in October 2014, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

They went on to "bird nest" co-parent Noah for a time, rotating in and out of the same home while Noah stayed put, and they were back together as a couple on numerous occasions throughout the past four years since the official split.

In May 2016, a source told PEOPLE the two were trying to make their relationship work, saying, "Their relationship moved really quickly from the start. During their first couple of years, they dealt with a lot of difficult things that many couples thankfully never have to go through."

"In the last couple of years since they divorced, they’ve proven to each other that the love between them is the real deal," the source added in 2016. "They’re both completely committed to each other and [son] Noah."

Last fall, the pair moved to Bali together so that their son could attend a unique, ecologically-oriented school there.

Henriquez, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and countless magazines and who is currently at work on a memoir, could not be reached for comment. She has written in the past about the rocky road of navigating a relationship with Lucas, writing an essay for TIME in March 2018 on how they co-parented.

"As a co-parenter and frequent social media over-sharer, I’m guilty of perpetuating the notion that anyone can seamlessly transition from a couple to co-parents with grace, dignity and ease," she wrote at the time. "So, here we go, I’ll say the thing that no one else wants to say: Co-parenting sucks."

Ciencin Henriquez revealed that she and Lucas “have tried multiple ways to co-exist” since separating when Noah was 1 year old, including “mediation and meditation, and seeing each other in moderation,” living separately and together and bird nesting.

“We’ve tried cooperative parenting and parallel parenting, going no-contact and going full-contact (a name for the emotional set back where you start sleeping together again against all better judgment),” she explained.

“I could write the Kama Sutra on co-parenting,” joked the mother of one. “After five years, the conclusion I’ve come to is that there’s nothing natural about this. Successfully sharing the person who brings you the most joy with the person who brings you the most pain is nothing short of a miracle.”

“We tried really hard to be the world’s friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like,” admitted Ciencin Henriquez.