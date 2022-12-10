Josh Lucas Says He's 'Campaigned' Reese Witherspoon for 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel, She's 'So Busy'

"I'll be there tomorrow," Josh Lucas said of a potential Sweet Home Alabama sequel

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on December 10, 2022 05:21 PM
Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon
Josh Lucas is considering a return to where the skies are so blue.

The actor, 51, said he "would love to" star in a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight more than 20 years after he and Reese Witherspoon appeared in the 2002 romantic comedy, and he's event discussed the idea with his former romantic lead.

"I've campaigned her. I'm not going to say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy," he said.

"I really believe that — I'm assuming, I hope — she wants to be part of it," Lucas explained. "Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."

Witherspoon, 46, previously said that a sequel "would be a great idea" as she discussed the movie on Today with Hoda & Jenna in October.

In Sweet Home Alabama, Witherspoon played budding New York City fashion designer Melanie, who becomes engaged to her eligible sweetheart Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). But in order to live their happily ever after, she has to go home to Alabama and get her first husband Jake (Lucas) to sign divorce papers.

"I go back to when we were shooting that movie, I had this moment where I was like, 'Wow, this woman is a really brilliant, powerful person,'" Lucas told ET of Witherspoon.

"Not just, obviously, being a great actress and comedian that she was — she's in her mid-20s at that point. I said to the director, I said to a couple of people, 'Reese is going to run a movie studio.' They were like, 'Really?'" he recalled. "If you look at what she's doing, she's become a mogul."

Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of their movie in September with some fan-favorite scenes and a heartfelt tribute. "Twenty years ago, Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life," she wrote in the caption.

"Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course! So many great scenes and my favorite line... 'So I can kiss you anytime I want,'" Witherspoon continued. "Do you remember seeing it for the first time?"

