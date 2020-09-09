The Hunger Games star said he also recently caught up with Woody Harrelson and Liam Hemsworth

Josh Hutcherson Says He Had a ‘Nice Socially-Distanced’ Dinner with Jennifer Lawrence

Not even a pandemic can keep Peeta and Katniss apart!

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence, who played the roles of Peeta Mellark and Katniss Everdeen in the beloved Hunger Games series, had a mini-reunion this summer as the two caught up over dinner, the actor told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I saw Jen during quarantine — got to have dinner together," the 27-year-old shared.

As the pair met up amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hutcherson explained that they took precautions to make sure their get-together was safe.

"It was like mid-summer maybe [and] we had a nice socially-distanced dinner together," he said. "[It] was good to catch up with her because she's been off living her life in other places all over the world.”

While the first Hunger Games film premiered more than eight years ago, Hutcherson said he still keeps in touch with many of his costars.

Image zoom Moviestore/Shutterstock

"And, I saw Liam towards the end of last year, but this year he's been off in Australia,” the actor said of Liam Hemsworth, who played Gail Hawthorne in the film franchise.

"We catch up every time we can," he told the outlet. "I got to see Woody [Harrelson] not too long ago, so it's good."

Harrelson starred as Haymitch Abernathy, a Hunger Games victor and mentor to Peeta and Katniss.

Hutcherson added to ET, "No matter how much time passes, once we see each other again, it's instantly right back to where it was.”

Lawrence, 30, recently spoke about what she's been up to during quarantine in a conversation with pal Amy Schumer for her cooking show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

The star dished on her quarantine drinking habits, teasing that she has her first drink at 5 p.m.

Schumer recalled that Lawrence was more of a "red wine person," telling viewers that the Oscar-winning actress liked "a nice red wine and earlier in the night."