Josh Hutcherson Stars in Terrifying First Teaser Trailer for 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

Grab your Halloween masks, Five Nights at Freddy's is ready to make you scream!

On Wednesday, Universal dropped their first teaser trailer for the supernatural horror starring Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson.

Adapted from the terrifying video game series of the same name the horror movie follows Hutcherson, 30, as a security guard starting out on his first night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

"Welcome to Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Where fantasy and funny come to life," the teaser opens with a retro video showing wholesome images of kids running merrily around the restaurant.

It soon takes a turn for the scary, however, as Hutcherson realizes he might not make it through to dawn in one piece.

"If you are watching this video it means that you have been selected as Freddy's newest security guard," the video narrator says ominously as the trailer cuts to images of children screaming, a girl hiding in a ball pit and Hutcherson walking nervously around the pizzeria shouting "Hello."

"We're going to have so much fun together," adds the narrator as the footage shows an image of Freddy the bear with glowing red eyes.

Five Nights at Freddy's. Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's is released in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 27. Alongside Hutcherson it features You star Elizabeth Lail, Unstable actress Piper Rubio, 9-1-1's Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson from Blindspot, and Scream alum Matthew Lillard.

The animatronic characters in the movie are also created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

This movie adaptation comes nearly a decade after the release of the first Five Nights at Freddy's video game in 2014. The game quickly became a phenomenon, spawning spin-off games, an anthology series, a novel trilogy and merchandise for gamers around the world.