Josh Hartnett Secretly Married Longtime Partner Tamsin Egerton in November

PEOPLE confirms that Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton, who share three kids, tied the knot in London back in November

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton arrive in an Audi at the British Independent Film Awards 2018 at Old Billingsgate on December 2, 2018 in London, England.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton arrive in an Audi at the British Independent Film Awards 2018 at Old Billingsgate on December 2, 2018 in London, England.

Josh Hartnett is a married man.

The actor, 43, tied the knot with his longtime partner, English actress Tamsin Egerton, in London back in November, PEOPLE confirms. The Sun was first to report on their marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hartnett and Egerton, 33, who met on the set of The Lovers in 2011, have been together for over a decade.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Egerton shared a photo back in late November that showed her with what appeared to be two bands on her ring finger, including one with a round diamond in the middle.

Back in April 2016, the Pearl Harbor actor shared how becoming a dad changed his outlook on life, saying during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael that his then-infant daughter is the "apple of my eye" and "perfect in every way."

JOSH HARTNETT & TAMSIN EGERTON Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton in 2015 | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

"It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course," the Penny Dreadful alum said at the time. "Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while."

Egerton is know for her appearances in films like Driving Lessons, St. Trinian's and Keeping Mum, as well as her role as Guinevere in the Starz series Camelot, which ran for one season in 2011. She was last seen onscreen in 2019's Balance, Not Symmetry.