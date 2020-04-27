The Goonies' Original Cast Members Are Reuniting for a Virtual Special

Image zoom

The Goonies are getting back together — thanks to superfan Josh Gad!

Over the weekend, Gad, 39, shared the news on his social media accounts that he would be hosting a special Goonies reunion on his series, Reunited Apart, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the beloved movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality," the Frozen star began in a Twitter post shared on Sunday evening. "One movie that defines me. Tomorrow, please join me at 9 AM PT/12:00 PT EST in support of #TheCenterForDisasterPhilanthropy as I reunite the ENTIRE CAST of #TheGoonies."

Image zoom Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jonathan Ke Quan in the Goonies Warner Bros/ Everett Collection

Gad shared the tweet along with a preview of the reunion special that featured himself fangirling out while talking to original film star Sean Astin, who recited the classic “Troy’s Bucket” monologue as his famous character, Mikey.

In addition to Astin, the Richard Donner-directed 1985 cult classic — which was executive produced and written by Steven Spielberg — also starred Josh Brolin as Brand and Corey Feldman as Mouth.

While the exact details of the reunion special are still unknown, Gad revealed that original cast members Brolin, Feldman, Kerri Green (Andy), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk) will be included in the virtual special along with "many special surprises."

Image zoom Josh Gad

In February, it was announced that Fox approved a pilot order for a currently untitled drama about students making shot-for-shot remake of the 1985 film, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015. According to Deadline, Sarah Watson, creator of The Bold Type, will be involved in the series along with both Donner and Spielberg.

Gad's special Goonies reunion is set to air Monday at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on YouTube and will support the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.