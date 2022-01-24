Josh Gad Teases Production on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Sequel with Photo of Rick Moranis
Josh Gad is getting fans excited about the upcoming sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor teased fans with a post featuring actor Rick Moranis, who starred in the original 1989 film as scientist Wayne Szalinski.
Moranis will reprise his role in the sequel to the beloved family film with Gad playing his grown-up son Nick Szalinski.
"Homework," Gad captioned the post. In the original comedy, Marcia Strassman played Wayne's wife with Amy O'Neill and Robert Oliveri as their characters' kids.
In 2019, Slash Film reported that Walt Disney Pictures had cast Gad in the Disney+ sequel.
In the original, the plot centered around Wayne accidentally shrinking his young kids and their neighbors. The sequel takes a twist this time around with Nick accidentally shrinking his own kids.
The sequel is bringing Moranis back to Hollywood after a more than two-decade hiatus.
Moranis took a step back from Hollywood a year after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died in February 1991 of breast cancer. The couple shared children Rachel and Mitchell together.
In 2015, Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter, he left the spotlight to focus on his own family and has no regrets about the decision.
Other Disney movies Gad has starred in include Frozen and Frozen 2. He also played Gaston's sidekick LeFou in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action remake.
The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids spawned two sequels: Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992 and a direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997.