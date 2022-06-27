Josh Gad Mourns Sudden Death of 20-Year-Old Nephew: 'Life Cut Far Too Short'

"Our family is trying to make sense of it all," Josh Gad wrote after the death of his nephew Marco

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Actor Josh Gad attends Build Series Presents Josh Gad Discussing "Beauty And The Beast" at Build Studio on March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Actor Josh Gad attends Build Series Presents Josh Gad Discussing "Beauty And The Beast" at Build Studio on March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Josh Gad is mourning the loss of a family member.

The Frozen actor, 41, announced Sunday that his "brilliant, creative and loving" 20-year-old nephew Marco died in his sleep. Gad expressed gratitude for his followers who have shown their support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you all for your love," Gad wrote on Twitter. "Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible."

He later took penned a tribute to Marco on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from his late nephews' life. "Today I write this with a broken heart," Gad prefaced the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of [possibility] and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was," he added. "As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Gad Says Teaching His Kids About Social Justice Gives Him 'Hope'

"He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning," Gad wrote.