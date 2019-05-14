Josh Gad to Lead a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Reboot at Disney: Report

Disney is going miniature again.

Slash Film reports that Walt Disney Pictures has cast Josh Gad, 38, in an upcoming reboot of the popular 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. The movie will take place decades after the first, with Gad starring as the grown-up son of scientist Wayne Szalinski.

Comedic actor Rick Moranis starred as Wayne in the first movie, which followed as he accidentally shrunk his young kids and their neighbors. The group of kids battles the seemingly innocuous elements in the backyard as they struggle to make it back into the house so that Wayne can turn them back.

The new movie is set to recreate the premise, with Gad’s Nick Szalinski accidentally shrinking his own kids, setting up the new story.

Image zoom Josh Gad Josh Gad arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gad is no stranger to the Disney world. The actor stars as Olaf in Frozen and the upcoming Frozen 2, and also played Gaston’s sidekick LeFou in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action remake.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids also set up two sequels: Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992 and a direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997.

The franchise starred Moranis as the lead scientist, while Marcia Strassman played his wife and Amy O’Neill and Robert Oliveri played his kids.