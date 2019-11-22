Josh Gad Says He's Recognized as the Voice of Frozen's Olaf: ‘Gives Me Street Cred with My Kids'

Frozen fans tend to have no chill around Josh Gad, who voices sweet, naïve snowman Olaf.

“I would say that not a day goes by that I don’t get a look at a Starbucks or a gas station,” Gad, 38, says in PEOPLE’s Special Issue, Frozen: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Frozen 2. “It could be the most inopportune time. There was an incident recently where I was trying to tell my daughter not to do something because it was unsafe, having this moment of pure unadulterated parenting, and a kid comes up to me and is like, ‘Is Olaf mad at his daughter?’”

Image zoom Josh Gad Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton

Moments like these can be perplexing for children who don’t yet realize that Olaf isn’t real.

“The child was so confused,” Gad says. “There were so many layers to pull back and understand: ‘Why do you have this guy’s voice?’; ‘Does Olaf have children?’; ‘Or are you pretending?’ But yeah, I get recognized by my voice all too often.”

RELATED: Frozen 2: Everything We Know About the Disney Sequel

When he’s not reprimanding them, Gad’s daughters Ava, 8, and Isabelle, 5, actually think he’s pretty cool for voicing a character in the hit Disney film.

“It gives me a lot of street cred with my kids, which is super cool,” he says.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Frozen 2’ Stars Talk New Songs, Parenting and Being a Part of Something That “Shook All the Norms”

The actor even brought his kids into the studio while he recorded Frozen 2 — but they didn’t revel in the experience like he thought they would.

Image zoom

“My girls don’t even realize how good they have it,” Gad says. “I took them not once but twice to recordings and had them sit there and watch me record not only dialogue but new songs. Now most little girls I would imagine would be like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible! I know things that nobody else knows!’ These girls were like, ‘Can I play on your phone Daddy, or are there any snacks?’ They just like the sausage; They don’t want to see how we’re making it.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Selena Gomez and More Stun at the Frozen 2 Red Carpet Premiere

Frozen 2 is in theaters this Friday.