Josh Gad Films Himself Crying as He Says ‘It’s Okay to Cry’ amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Josh Gad knows we might all need a minute to cry as the world reckons with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Frozen actor filmed himself crying while offering a message of comfort in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday. The clip comes as cases of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. eclipse 10,000, with over 150 reported deaths.

“It’s okay to cry for a second,” Gad says at the beginning of the clip. “And I was gonna do it by myself but then I thought for a second, you know what? It’s important for everybody to understand that we’re all going through so much uncertainty right now. We’re gonna get through it.”

He continues, “And it’s hard, and I’m emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly. But I’m also emotional because of all of the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis. And I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people, and I just wanted to say I love you all and I’m thinking of you all. We’ll get through this.”

Gad, 39, is dad to daughters Ava, 9, and Isabella, 6, with wife Ida Darvish, 44.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company announced that it will be adding Frozen 2 film onto its streaming service three months ahead of its scheduled release date as a way to surprise families with “some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

The movie, a sequel to 2013’s Frozen, is now available on Disney+ in the United States.

In January, Frozen 2 crossed the mark to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made $1.44 billion worldwide.

The sequel beat out the former chart-topper — the original Frozen, which generated $1.28 billion worldwide during its run. Coming in third is 2018’s The Incredible 2, also from Disney’s Pixar, with $1.24 billion worldwide.

