Disney Star Josh Gad Calls Out 'Pathetic' Racist Response to Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' Trailer

Reminding his followers that the character is "a make-believe singing mermaid," Gad showed his support for Bailey's live-action adaptation of the famous role

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 18, 2023 07:17 PM
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Josh Gad attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for Disney;Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Josh Gad is supporting his Disney family.

After the first trailer for Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid debuted during the 95th Academy Awards, Gad, 42, called out the ongoing racist response to Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel, which has resulted in the YouTube video being flooded with 1.2 million "dislikes" as of Saturday.

"Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin color of…a make-believe singing mermaid," Gad wrote Thursday on Twitter.

The first teaser for the highly anticipated update of the 1989 animated film has additionally garnered 3.5 million dislikes since it debuted in September.

The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall previously responded to the racist backlash, which has plagued the film since Bailey's casting was announced in 2019, explaining that there was "no agenda" in choosing a Black actress.

"We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end," he told Entertainment Weekly in December. "We saw everybody and every ethnicity."

He explained their criteria was someone "incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever," who exudes "a great deal of fire and joy" in playing the iconic Disney princess.

Bailey told PEOPLE that landing the role has "changed my perspective on everything," explaining in September how it has "impacted my life in so many ways."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

"The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I'm just like, wow, I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," said Bailey. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Halle Bailey debuted a new little mermaid doll made to her specification. Can we get a tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdEwLSJTZO/
Halle Bailey Reveals Newest 'Little Mermaid' Doll in Emotional Video: 'This Means So Much to Me'
The Little Mermaid Wish Trailer
'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Unveiled by Stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy During Oscars 2023
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Halle Bailey Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Name Since 'So Many' Get It Wrong: 'It's Easy'
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Director Had 'No Agenda' When Casting Halle Bailey: 'We Saw Everybody and Every Ethnicity'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG
Praise This, Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey's Sister Halle Hasn't Seen Her First Lead Role in Peacock's 'Praise This' : 'Hope She Likes It'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Channels Her 'Little Mermaid' Character in Dreamy New Bikini Snaps
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Disney's Haunted Mansion, Rosario Dawson
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She's 'Immensely Honored' to Play Ariel as She Shares First 'Little Mermaid' Poster
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After 'The Little Mermaid' : 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'