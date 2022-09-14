Josh Duhamel Went to E.R. Hours Before Wedding for Injured Back from 'Wild Dance Moves' on Party Bus

Josh Duhamel's road to the altar came with an unexpected speed bump just hours before he and Audra Mari tied the knot.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Mari, 28, said the morning of their nuptials, the actor, 49, found himself in the emergency room after injuring his back the night before. She told the magazine he had been "pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus," which caused a slipped disc.

"Cue the cortisone shot and let's get married!" she said, remembering how they felt about the unexpected hospital visit.

The pair got married earlier this month in their shared home state of North Dakota. Mari told the magazine they knew they wanted to get married in the place they both shared a connection to.

"We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo," she explained. "It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we're just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world."

Josh Duhamel. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not only did the two wed in their home state, the church they exchanged their vows in was the same place where Mari had been baptized and confirmed, the magazine added. They then celebrated their reception at Drekker Brewing Company.

When it came down to the details of the day, Mari said the most important thing to the couple was for them and their families to enjoy the day.

"At the end of the day, I just wanted to soak it in and enjoy the process, make sure our family had the time of their lives, and that we worked with as many local vendors as possible," she said of the planning process.

She added, "It was really important to us to have the day anchored around our families, good music, good food and good drinks. So as important as the style was, it really all came down to making sure our friends and family had the best time and felt the love."

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Kevin Mazur/Getty / Adam Bettcher/Getty

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017.

The Transformers actor then revealed he was engaged to Mari on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach in January 2022. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

In May 2022, Duhamel chatted with PEOPLE about his upcoming wedding day at The Thing About Pam's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, explaining at the time that he and his then-fiancée were "in full prep mode."

When asked if he was enjoying the process, he explained that because he had been busy working, Mari had taken the reins.

Duhamel also explained that when it came to the details, he had minimal requests. "Most of the stuff I don't care about," he said. "I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don't want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time."