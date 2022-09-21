Josh Duhamel Details Pre-Wedding Day Injury and How He Got Through Ceremony: It Was 'Touch and Go'

"The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle," Josh Duhamel said while discussing his back injury amid his recent wedding to Audra Mari

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 02:27 PM

Josh Duhamel is revealing more details about his pre-wedding injury.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Late Late Show, the 49-year-old actor detailed to host James Corden how it all went down on the post-rehearsal-dinner party bus the night before his "I do"s with Audra Mari in North Dakota.

"So I think I'm gonna hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing across the top of it, and I throw my back out," recalled Duhamel, adding that he couldn't "get up out of bed" the next morning — a.k.a. the day of the wedding.

"The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle," said the Shotgun Wedding star. "And it was, like, touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Josh Duhamel Says Wedding Day with Audra Mari Was 'Touch and Go' Until an Hour Before Due to Injury
Josh Duhamel. The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Duhamel went on to say he got "shot up" with medication at the emergency room — which got him through the wedding, as he was "fine the whole night."

"And then woke up the next morning, couldn't get out of bed again," he said.

Joked fellow guest Judy Greer, "For other reasons ... ", leading to laughter from Duhamel, the audience and Corden, 44.

As for how his back is doing now, Duhamel said, "It's pretty good."

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019. The Transformers star then revealed their engagement on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach this past January.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

The two tied the knot on Sept. 10 in Fargo, North Dakota. TMZ, who was first to report the news, said that Duhamel and Mari, 28, wed on the rooftop of the area's Jasper Hotel, citing an eyewitness.

Representatives for Duhamel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but a source who went told PEOPLE the pair had "a great time" and that the evening "was lovely."

Related Articles
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Fargo, ND - Actor Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari get married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple looked stunning as they were seen riding a red vintage convertible around town, posing and happily pumping their fists in the air.Pictured: Josh Duhamel, Audra MariBACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari in North Dakota Wedding Ceremony
josh duhamel
Josh Duhamel Went to E.R. Hours Before Wedding for Injured Back from 'Wild Dance Moves' on Party Bus
Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel
Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Relationship Timeline
Josh Duhamel Instagram
Josh Duhamel Details Last-Minute Beach Proposal to Audra Mari — and How Cornhole Saved the Day
Josh Duhamel Instagram
Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement to Audra Mari — and Gets Congratulations from Ex Fergie
josh duhamel
Josh Duhamel on Wedding Planning with Fiancée Audra Mari: 'We're in Full Prep Mode'
Miss United States Audra Mari is pictured during the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Who Is Audra Mari? Everything to Know About Josh Duhamel's New Fiancée
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Josh Duhamel and Fergie Have 'Zero Bad Blood' as She Congratulates Him on New Engagement: Source
Josh Duhamel Instagram
Josh Duhamel's Fiancée Audra Mari Would 'Love to Have Kids' with Him, Source Says
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding in Georgia Ceremony with Friends and Family
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel Will 'Probably Have Kids Sooner Than Later' with Fiancée Audra Mari: Source
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
All the Romantic Details About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration Weekend
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise smiles on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Couple Says Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt