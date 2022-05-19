Josh Duhamel on Wedding Planning with Fiancée Audra Mari: 'We're in Full Prep Mode'

The Thing About Pam actor and the model announced their engagement in January

John Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari are gearing up for their big day!

Speaking with PEOPLE Wednesday night at The Thing About Pam's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, the actor, 49, opened up about his upcoming nuptials.

"We're in full prep mode," he says.

When asked if he's enjoying the process, he says because he's been busy working, Mari, 28, has taken the reins. "Thankfully she's really good at it," the Transformers alum said. "I'm there to sort of answer questions or if she's got questions about something."

Duhamel explains when it comes to the details, he has minimal requests.

"Most of the stuff I don't care about," he says. "I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don't want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time."

Duhamel also reveals his one request when it comes to the wedding playlist: "Buy Dirt" by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan.

The When in Rome actor has been dating Mari since 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017.

Following Duhamel and Mari's engagement in January, a source close to Mari told PEOPLE she would "love to have kids with Josh."