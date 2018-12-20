Josh Duhamel Wants to Find Someone 'Young Enough to Have Kids' After Fergie Split

Just over a year after announcing his split from Fergie, Josh Duhamel says he’s ready to settle down again and start a family.

Duhamel chatted with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast Thursday where he opened up about what he’s looking forward to in the next stage of his life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel said. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

Duhamel split from the 43-year-old singer in Sept. 2017 after 13 years together and eight years of marriage, and the two share 5-year-old son Axl Jack.

He was most recently linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez, 28, for a few months earlier this year before the two called it quits in July.

RELATED: Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are and Will Always Be United’

Josh Duhamel with son Axl Jack Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Despite the split, the Transformers actor gushed about Fergie and how their relationship has evolved now that they’re no longer a couple.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he said.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel Says Son Axl Is Obsessed with Sticks: ‘We Could Have a Giant Bonfire At Any Moment’

Duhamel often posts pictures of the former couple’s son on social media and raves about being a dad in interviews. Shortly before announcing their separation, the actor opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about his life as a dad and his parenting style after having Axl at 40.

“I have no idea what I’m doing half the time,” Duhamel said. “[Fergie’s] definitely more evolved than I am, and more patient. But I feel like I’m much more – you know, having a kid when I was 40 years old is much different than having one at 22, so I’m a little bit more mature than I was then.”