Josh Duhamel Steps Out with Audra Mari Weeks After His Divorce from Fergie Was Finalized

Josh Duhamel is moving on, post-divorce.

The Love, Simon actor, 47, attended a holiday party in Los Angeles with 25-year-old model Audra Mari on Saturday night. Though they showed minimal PDA, the two were still inseparable during the gathering, according to onlookers.

“They were basically together all night at the party,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “And she was also with another female friend. He was introducing her to people at the party.”

For the night out, Duhamel wore a camel-colored sweater under a black jacket, completing the look with gray jeans and red-laced boots. Mari opted for a black dress and shoes as the couple mingled arm-and-arm at the annual holiday party, thrown by producer Jennifer Klein.

“They’ve known each other for quite some time and began dating seven or eight months ago,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s really happy with her.”

Before hopping into a car, the couple was seen checking out the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf bar outside of the bash.

Other guests — like Justin Hartley, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Jennifer Morrison, Mark Consuelos, Derek Hough, Zoey Deutch and more — popped by an Anthropologie room to take home candles along with plenty of sweet treats, including Brookside chocolate, Barney Butter, Good Day chocolate and Core bars.

Meanwhile, an assortment of drinks — Bomani Cold Buzz, Cann, Essentia Water, Health-Ade Kombucha, Olipop, Suja wellness shots, SZENT water, Taja Coconut water and The Plug hangover cure — were available for stars as they danced the night away.

While this was not the pair’s first time spotted out together, Saturday’s outing took place about two weeks after Duhamel’s divorce from ex Fergie was finalized.

Duhamel and Fergie, 44, who share 6-year-old son Axl, filed their judgment with the Los Angeles County Court last month, along with details of their settlement, which was filed Friday, Nov. 22, multiple outlets reported.

After eight years of marriage, Fergie filed for divorce in late May, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their split in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

They added, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Before their divorce was finalized, a California court warned Fergie and Duhamel that their divorce case ran the risk of being dismissed if they had not filed court documents before their court hearing on Oct. 16, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The now-exes began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007 and tying the knot in early 2009.

Crowned Miss World America in 2016, Mari has been romantically linked to Duhamel for several months. Back in October, the two were spotted showing PDA at the Toronto airport, and last week, a friend of Mari posted a mirror selfie with the couple post-workout.

“Couples who Pilates together get… whatever they’re just hot. 🔥🔥,” her friend captioned the post, to which Mari commented, “You’re the best ♥️.”

A year ago, Duhamel expressed his desire to have more children while on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. During the December 2018 episode, the dad of one said, “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.”

He added: “It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”