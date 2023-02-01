Josh Duhamel Spent His First Day of Married Life in a Wheelchair While Visiting Emergency Room

Josh Duhamel is revealing more about what his first day of being married to Audra Mari was like — and it involved the emergency room!

In a new interview with InStyle, the Shotgun Wedding star, 50, recalled the inconvenient beginning to his marriage last fall, in which he injured himself the night before the wedding while on a party bus.

"Imagine your first day [of marriage] you're having to wheel your husband into the hospital," he told the magazine.

He continued about his injury, "I tried to hold onto one of those bars inside those buses and do a Russian gymnast and stick my feet straight out, and I did something to my lower back. I literally couldn't move the next morning. I could not get out of bed."

Duhamel's hospital visit was actually the second time during the wedding festivities that the actor received medical attention — he had previously visited the facility to get some pain medication, which helped him get through the ceremony, he said.

Hanri Human

His real-life wedding experience may have been only slightly less catastrophic than the plot of his new film, in which he stars with Jennifer Lopez. They play a couple who is forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation during their destination wedding-gone awry.

Off set, the Transformers star's love story with Mari, a former Miss World America 2016, has been picture-perfect

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last January, Duhamel revealed their engagement on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

The two tied the knot on Sept. 10 in Fargo, North Dakota in a rooftop ceremony at the Jasper Hotel.