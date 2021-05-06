Josh Duhamel Shares Video of His ‘Near-Death Experience’ While Filming Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel captured on camera the exact moment his life flashed before his eyes

Josh Duhamel thought he wasn't going to make it during an accident while in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding.

Duhamel – who stars opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy – would often go enjoy the beach when he wasn't on set, he shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, 48, described most of his days exploring the cove as "calm, turquoise," but on one occasion the waves were "tumultuous."

"The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air," he described. "This rogue wave comes up as I'm videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff."

Duhamel was standing on "razor-sharp coral" when he was knocked down that scraped his legs as a result.

The actor shared the video while on The Tonight Show, and it shows the exact moment a huge wave came crashing over him and knocked him off his feet.

"It was one of the near-death experiences of my life, for sure," he said before showing the cellphone footage he got before his fall.

Josh Duhamel Shows Footage from His Near-Death Experience | The Tonight Show Credit: NBC

Duhamel added, "I can laugh about it now, and I never told anyone."

The actor said he feared Lionsgate "would've kicked me off the movie" for being a possible liability.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duhamel Talks Working Out With Lenny Kravitz in a Jungle: He Is 'Just a Stud'

"It was one of the best experiences I've ever had working, honestly. You're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. We shot at some of the most gorgeous places you've ever seen," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.