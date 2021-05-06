Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez star together in the forthcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic last month

Josh Duhamel Says Working with Jennifer Lopez Was 'Fantastic': 'Like Rekindling an Old Friendship'

Josh Duhamel is praising his Shotgun Wedding costar and friend Jennifer Lopez.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Wednesday, host Jimmy Fallon began by asking Duhamel, 48, about Lopez, 51, weeks after the pair wrapped the upcoming romantic comedy in the Dominican Republic.

"I know you've just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez," Fallon, 46, said. "How is J.Lo doing? And that's really what I want to ask."

"She's fantastic," Duhamel responded. "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Later during his late-night appearance, Duhamel shared more details about filming Shotgun Wedding and how he felt he was unable to handle the Dominican Republic heat as well as his costar could.

"We get to set, you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful," Duhamel began, before Fallon quipped, "So is J.Lo," to which Duhamel responded, "Yes, exactly."

"It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding," he continued, referring to the film's plot. "I'm like, 'I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie, I'm completely soaked and sweaty, and she's just gorgeous throughout the movie.' "

"So I'm not sure we're going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I'm this sweaty mess, and she's, well, J.Lo," he joked.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), on Monday, Duhamel said that shooting in the Dominican Republic with the Lopez was "one of the best experiences I've ever had working."

Shotgun Wedding — produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds — is a romantic comedy that follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location. Then, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.