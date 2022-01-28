Josh Duhamel Details Last-Minute Beach Proposal to Audra Mari — and How Cornhole Saved the Day

"I didn't really know how I was gonna do it until I got there," Josh Duhamel admits of his proposal to Audra Mari
By Jen Juneau January 28, 2022 01:24 PM
Josh Duhamel pulled off an epic proposal for his now-fiancée Audra Mari, but he had to get creative when it didn't go exactly as planned.

Speaking with Access' Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for a chat published Thursday, the Shotgun Wedding actor said he knew he wanted to propose on a specific sandbar at the beach, but admitted, "I didn't really know how I was gonna do it until I got there."

"Then that morning, it kinda hit me — I was like, 'You know what? You guys have any empty bottles around here?' And I went and talked to the concierge," said Duhamel, 49.

"So we planned it all out — I was gonna walk her down there as this thing was floating up," he shared.

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel
But when he and Mari, 28, reached the spot, "the bottle wasn't there," Duhamel recalled — so he had to do some quick thinking.

"I turned around and made up another story about like, 'You know what? Let's play some cornhole.' [She was like], 'I'm in heels. I don't wanna play [cornhole],' " he said.

And luckily, the diversion was short-lived. "By the time we got back, the bottle was sitting there. I said, 'Hey, there's a bottle!' " Duhamel said.

Asked what makes Mari "the one," the Love, Simon actor replied, "She's a very sweet girl. Very similar interests — we're from North Dakota, we love lake life. She's got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She's an amazing person."

Duhamel announced his engagement to Mari in an Instagram post earlier this month, with a photo of the couple posing on the sandbar. 

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie celebrated the couple in the comment section, writing, "Congrats!!!💚💚💚💚💚💚."

In December 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Duhamel was "really happy" with the former Miss World America, whom he'd begun "dating seven or eight months" prior.

