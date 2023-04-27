Josh Duhamel Parties Through Spring Break in Trailer for 'Buddy Games: Spring Awakening' (Exclusive)

Josh Duhamel and his friends are back for another round.

On Thursday, Paramount exclusively shared the trailer for 50-year-old Duhamel's new movie Buddy Games: Spring Awakening with PEOPLE, showcasing the actor-turned-filmmaker's second turn in the director's chair.

The trailer for the new movie — a sequel to Duhamel's 2019 directorial debut Buddy Games — meets Duhamel's character Bobfather, as well as friends Doc (Kevin Dillon), Shelly (Dan Bakkedahl), and Bender (Nick Swardson) at a funeral for Durfy (Dax Shepard) after a sudden death.

Still in mourning, the group agrees to spread their friend's ashes at a beloved vacation destination — and to their surprise, the group show up to complete the task with spring break raging.

Upon their arrival, Bobfather and his friends realize that college students are competing in the Buddy Games and enter in honor of their lost friend. Through broken noses, bicycle races and psychedelic trips, the group gets more than they bargained for as they go toe-to-toe with young college students.

"Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Duhamel, best known for his acting in the Transformers film series and for his recent appearance alongside Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding, told PEOPLE back in Nov. 2020 that he drew from his own life for inspiration for the first Buddy Games.

"I knew that the only way I would find the perfect project to direct was if I wrote it myself, and what made this project even better was the fact that Buddy Games wasn't a new concept for me," Duhamel said about the project at the time. "For many years, my friends and I have had an annual weekend of games and debauchery — everything from classic ping pong competitions to naked paintball."

"I wanted it to be shocking, I wanted it to make people curl over with laughter and I wanted people to think, 'I can't believe they actually went there,'" he added of the first movie. "But I also wanted the humor to be grounded in reality, and the reality is that this story is both inspired by and about real lifelong friendships."

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening releases in theaters on May 19, with a digital release following on June 2.