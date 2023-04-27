Josh Duhamel Parties Through Spring Break in Trailer for 'Buddy Games: Spring Awakening' (Exclusive)

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening releases in theaters on May 19

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 10:00 AM

Josh Duhamel and his friends are back for another round.

On Thursday, Paramount exclusively shared the trailer for 50-year-old Duhamel's new movie Buddy Games: Spring Awakening with PEOPLE, showcasing the actor-turned-filmmaker's second turn in the director's chair.

The trailer for the new movie — a sequel to Duhamel's 2019 directorial debut Buddy Games — meets Duhamel's character Bobfather, as well as friends Doc (Kevin Dillon), Shelly (Dan Bakkedahl), and Bender (Nick Swardson) at a funeral for Durfy (Dax Shepard) after a sudden death.

Still in mourning, the group agrees to spread their friend's ashes at a beloved vacation destination — and to their surprise, the group show up to complete the task with spring break raging.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies
Paramount

Upon their arrival, Bobfather and his friends realize that college students are competing in the Buddy Games and enter in honor of their lost friend. Through broken noses, bicycle races and psychedelic trips, the group gets more than they bargained for as they go toe-to-toe with young college students.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies
Paramount

Duhamel, best known for his acting in the Transformers film series and for his recent appearance alongside Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding, told PEOPLE back in Nov. 2020 that he drew from his own life for inspiration for the first Buddy Games.

"I knew that the only way I would find the perfect project to direct was if I wrote it myself, and what made this project even better was the fact that Buddy Games wasn't a new concept for me," Duhamel said about the project at the time. "For many years, my friends and I have had an annual weekend of games and debauchery — everything from classic ping pong competitions to naked paintball."

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies
Paramount

"I wanted it to be shocking, I wanted it to make people curl over with laughter and I wanted people to think, 'I can't believe they actually went there,'" he added of the first movie. "But I also wanted the humor to be grounded in reality, and the reality is that this story is both inspired by and about real lifelong friendships."

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening releases in theaters on May 19, with a digital release following on June 2.

Related Articles
Anthony Ramos Meets an Autobot in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings Blockbuster Action to the '90s: Watch
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz Stars in Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake'
See Chrissy Metz as a Mom Who Struggles with Addiction in Emotional 'Stay Awake' Trailer (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg6dxagssc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Working on our communication skills 🎭 5h annemarie9304's profile picture
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
A Haunting in Venice Trailer
See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
Dylan Sprouse, Adam Sandler
Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Lead Steamy Romance in Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'