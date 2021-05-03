Josh Duhamel Says Jennifer Lopez 'Was a Dream to Work with' on Their Comedy Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel couldn't have imagined a better scene partner than Jennifer Lopez if he tried.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight to promote his Netflix sci-fi series Jupiter's Legacy, Duhamel, 48, called the 51-year-old actress and singer "a dream to work with" on the set of their upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.

"It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business," said Duhamel. "First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful."

"Jen was a dream to work with," he continued. "She's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project."

Duhamel raved about his "great relationship" with Lopez, adding, "I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step."

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Josh Duhamel chats with ET’s Matt Cohen about loving his gray hair in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ streaming May 7 on Netflix. Josh Duhamel | Credit: ET/YouTube

Shotgun Wedding — produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds — is a romantic comedy that follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet once they arrive at the location. Then, the pair are soon forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

A first look at the film, released last week, saw a bloodied-up Duhamel and Lopez in one image, with their outfits all wrinkled up and dirty.

The second of the images, which Lopez shared on Twitter, showed the two on set as Lopez lounges in a golf cart while Duhamel stands next to her holding a large umbrella to protect them both from the sun.

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duhamel Can Still Recite His First All My Children Scene with Elizabeth Banks

Lopez has shared several photos from the Shotgun Wedding set through its two months of filming in the Dominican Republic, before the production concluded in April.

"👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏" the "Waiting for Tonight" songstress captioned one carousel of images, which showed herself and her costars seemingly in costume.

In one of the photos, she and Duhamel lounged in chairs set up on a beachside boardwalk. In the snap, Lopez wore a nude-colored tulle dress with combat boots, while Duhamel wore a tuxedo without the jacket, his bowtie undone.

Duhamel previously signed on to Shotgun Wedding to replace Armie Hammer after the Call Me By Your Name actor stepped down from the role in January amid ongoing allegations against him.