Josh Duhamel in Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez-Comedy Shotgun Wedding (Report)

Armie Hammer left the movie last week after a controversy surrounding alleged private messages that were leaked

Josh Duhamel is in early talks to star in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming action-comedy.

The actor, 48, would replace Armie Hammer after the Call Me By Your Name star stepped down from the role last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shotgun Wedding is produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds. The romantic comedy follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. The dream wedding starts to fall apart when the couple gets cold feet once they arrive at the location. The pair are soon forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Hammer, 34, was previously set to star opposite the "On the Floor" singer, 51, but stepped down after several private messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account House of Effie. The messages, which have not been verified, were alleged to be from the Rebecca actor and described sexual fantasies including BDSM.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Hammer said, "I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," he concluded.

A production spokesman tells PEOPLE, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."