Josh Duhamel tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" Shotgun Wedding, out June 29, with Jennifer Lopez

Josh Duhamel Had the 'Best Time' Making Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez: 'She Is a Boss'

Josh Duhamel is looking back on his time filming Shotgun Wedding with fond memories — in big part because of his rapport with Jennifer Lopez.

During Monday night's premiere of his new crime-drama series The Thing About Pam in Los Angeles, Duhamel, 49, told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s guest correspondent Adrianna Costa that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" the upcoming action rom-com alongside Lopez, 52.

"J.Lo is, like, a ... she is a boss. In the best way," the actor said when asked who was more intimidating between Lopez and his Thing About Pam costar Renée Zellweger, whom he said was "like a sweet little Texas girl."

"I had one of the most fun times ever making that movie," Duhamel continued, calling their Dominican Republic filming location "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

And, to boot, "It's [a] funny bonkers movie," he added — as opposed to The Thing About Pam, which included "a lot of legalese": "I don't remember last time I had to work this hard to remember my lines."

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding (2022) | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows a couple (Duhamel and Lopez) bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location. Then, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Calling Lopez "fantastic" during a May 2021 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, Duhamel went on, "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her."

"It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend," he shared.

Duhamel also shared more details about filming Shotgun Wedding and how he felt he was unable to handle the Dominican Republic heat as well as his costar could.

"We get to set, you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful," Duhamel began, before host Jimmy Fallon quipped, "So is J.Lo" — to which his guest responded, "Yes, exactly."

"It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding," Duhamel continued, referring to the film's plot. "I'm like, 'I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie, I'm completely soaked and sweaty, and she's just gorgeous throughout the movie.' "

"So I'm not sure we're going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I'm this sweaty mess, and she's, well, J.Lo," he joked.