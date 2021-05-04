Josh Duhamel Holds Hands with Girlfriend Audra Mari After Date Night in Malibu

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari began dating in 2019, following his split from now-ex-wife Fergie

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are going strong.

The couple stepped out for a date night on Sunday in Malibu, California, where they were photographed holding hands (and a takeout bag!) after dining at celebrity-loved sushi hotspot Nobu.

Duhamel, 48, was dressed in dark blue jeans, a light button-down shirt and a dark-gray jacket, finishing his look in black boots.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old former Miss World America opted for a blue minidress under a black leather jacket and black sandals, her dark hair hanging loose over her shoulders.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2019 that Duhamel was "really happy" with Mari, whom he'd begun "dating seven or eight months" previous.

The source's comment came amid a holiday party the two attended together that month, at which Duhamel and Mari "were basically together all night," an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

While it was not the pair's first time spotted out together, the party took place about two weeks after Duhamel's divorce from now-ex-wife Fergie was finalized.

After eight years of marriage, Fergie, 46, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their split in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE in September 2017.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."

Added the former couple, who share 7½-year-old son Axl Jack, "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Meanwhile, Duhamel is gearing up for the Friday premiere of his Netflix superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, as well as next year's release of his comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), on Monday, Duhamel said that shooting in the Dominican Republic with the stars was "one of the best experiences I've ever had working."

"You're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. We shot at some of the most gorgeous places you've ever seen," he continued.