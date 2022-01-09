Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari got engaged over the weekend with a special message in a bottle

Who Is Audra Mari? Everything to Know About Josh Duhamel's New Fiancée

Miss United States Audra Mari is pictured during the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Miss United States Audra Mari is pictured during the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are on their way to "I do."

On Saturday, the Transformers star, 49, who has been dating Mari since 2019 following his divorce from Fergie, happily announced that he and Mari are engaged.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a photograph of the couple posing on the beach, Duhamel captioned the shot, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

In the photo, the actor could be seen holding up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

So who exactly is Duhamel's soon-to-be wife?

She is a former beauty pageant contestant

Back in 2014, Mari won the Miss North Dakota USA title. Later that same year, she would go on to place 2nd in the Miss USA pageant, which was held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Then, in 2016, Mari was crowned Miss World America and represented the United States at the Miss World pageant. She finished in 6th place.

She has worked as a swimsuit model

Mari also pursued a career in modeling and appeared in the Ocean Drive Swimsuit issue, according to CBS 4.

While speaking with the outlet at the time, Mari encouraged young girls to not worry about being perfect. "Everybody has insecurities. Modeling is great because it brings out the positive things about yourself," she said.

She is family-oriented

Mari is a proud aunt and loves sharing photographs of family members on her Instagram feed.

"Be brave. Be kind. Be YOU. I love you sweet girl… go get 'em♥️," Mari wrote alongside a recent post of her niece. She closed off the caption, adding: "Xx Auntie Audra."

She has overcome bullying

"It was a horrible thing that I went through. I hated going to school or sporting events," Mari previously told The Dickinson Press about bullying. "When someone robs you of your high school experience, it's hard to look at them and think they just made a mistake."

"It really can happen to anyone, it doesn't matter if you're a star on a sports team, a pageant girl or a model. It's happening to so many girls," she added. "I think that if everyone joins hands and makes an effort to make it stop, that it really could."

She hosts an online video series

Last year, Mari dropped a new video series, Backroads, which follows her as she uncovers hidden gems in small town places.

"It's. Finally. Here. (almost)," she wrote alongside an Instagram post in July. "I'm so proud of this project.. I'm SO proud of the entire team behind it.. and I cannot wait for you all to come along on this new journey with me."

She has the support of her fiancé's ex-wife

In the comments section of Duhamel's Instagram post announcing his engagement, the actor's ex, Fergie, 46, sent her love to the couple as they get ready to embark on their new life journey together (Duhamel and the singer share one child together, son Axl Jack, 8).