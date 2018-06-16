Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Get Cozy and Kiss on 'Affectionate' Date, Says Onlooker

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez aren’t shying away from PDA.

The 45-year-old actor, who split from Fergie after eight years of marriage in 2017, was spotted with Gonzalez, 28, in Sherman Oaks, California on Friday night.

The duo enjoyed a casual meal together at Mexican restaurant Frida, where an onlooker tells PEOPLE “they were kissing and affectionate.”

Duhamel and the Baby Driver star made their public debut last Friday while stepping out for a sushi date in Beverly Hills.

A source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Duhamel and Gonzalez, who has previously been linked to Liam Hemsworth, chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“They’ve been quietly dating for months,” the insider revealed. “He’s really attracted to her and things are going pretty well.”

A second source shared that they also went to dinner in Sherman Oaks the following night.

“They are having a fun weekend,” said the second source. “Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together. They seem very happy.”

Josh Duhamel with ex-wife Fergie and their son Axl Jack Jonathan Leibson/Getty

In September 2017, Fergie and Duhamel, who share 4-year-old son Axl Jack, confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were ending their marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their breakup. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” the singer later told host Wendy Williams.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” she added. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”