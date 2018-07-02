Getting Steamy! Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Lock Lips While Vacationing Together in Mexico

Things are really heating up between Josh Duhamel and Eliza Gonzalez!

The pair were spotted soaking up the sun — and packing on the PDA — while enjoying themselves while vacationing in Mexico on Sunday. While standing by the water at Muyil Lagoon, the couple were also seen sharing a kiss.

Duhamel, 45, wore a pair of white swimming trunks with a thin red stripe down the side, a peach-colored baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses. The actor, who split from Fergie in 2017, was also seen carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile the Baby Driver star, 28, showed off her curves in a metallic bathing suit, which she paired with black sandals and sunglasses.

The two were previously spotted sharing a casual meal together in Sherman Oaks, California last month, where an onlooker told PEOPLE, “they were kissing and affectionate.”

The pair made their public debut earlier that month.

A source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Duhamel and Gonzalez, who has previously been linked to Liam Hemsworth, have “been quietly dating for months,” but initially chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He’s really attracted to her and things are going pretty well,” the insider revealed.

“Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together,” a second source added. “They seem very happy.”

In September 2017, Duhamel and Fergie, who share 4-year-old son Axl Jack, confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were splitting up after 8 years of marriage.

Speaking about their split, the singer told Wendy Williams, “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.”

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” she added. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”