'Happy' Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Step Out After 'Quietly Dating for Months': Sources

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez are making their public debut.

The 45-year-old actor, who split from Fergie last year after eight years of marriage, was spotted with Gonzalez, 28, in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

The duo went to Matsuhisa for sushi, with Duhamel dressing down in jeans and a short-sleeved button-down shirt. The Baby Driver star, who was previously linked to Liam Hemsworth, opted for a red blazer and matching trousers.

A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE Duhamel and Gonzalez have been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

“They’ve been quietly dating for months,” the insider says. “He’s really attracted to her and things are going pretty well.”

A second source shares that they also went to dinner in Sherman Oaks on Saturday night.

“They are having a fun weekend,” says the second source. “Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together. They seem very happy.”

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Byrdman/BACKGRID

In September, Fergie and Duhamel confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were ending their ending their marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their breakup. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Jason Merritt/Getty

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” the singer later told host Wendy Williams.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” she added. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”

Fergie and Duhamel share 4-year-old son Axl Jack.