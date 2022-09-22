Josh Duhamel Gushes About Audra Mari as Pair Walk First Red Carpet Since Wedding: 'I'm Lucky'

The couple exchanged wedding vows earlier this month in North Dakota after announcing their engagement in January

By
Published on September 22, 2022 09:14 AM
American actor Josh Duhamel and wife/American model, television host and beauty pageant titleholder - Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari arrive at the World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit' held at the Harmony Gold Theater on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit', Harmony Gold Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Sep 2022
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Josh Duhamel is in marital bliss!

The actor and his wife Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance since getting married in Fargo, North Dakota earlier this month, attending the premiere of the actor's new movie Bandit on Wednesday at Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Duhamel looked dapper in an all-black suit. Mari, a model and 2016's Miss World America, was equally fashionable in a black dress with a high-low hemline and exaggerated shoulders.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot on Sept. 10, got cosy as they stood arm-in-arm while posing for photographers.

When asked about married life with Mari, 28, Duhamel, 49, told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm lucky. I'm very, very lucky."

In regards to their wedding day, he added the "most memorable moment was seeing her [in her wedding gown.]"

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the World Premiere of "Bandit" at Harmony Gold on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bandit — which is based on a true story — stars Duhamel as Gilbert Galvan Jr., who escaped a Michigan prison and went on the run to Canada where he robbed 50 banks in three years. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

Following their wedding, in an interview with Vogue Australia, Mari shared that their special day almost did not happen.

The morning of their nuptials, the actor ended up in the emergency room after injuring his back the night before. She told the magazine he had been "pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus," which caused a slipped disc.

American actor Josh Duhamel and wife/American model, television host and beauty pageant titleholder - Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari arrive at the World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit' held at the Harmony Gold Theater on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit', Harmony Gold Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Sep 2022
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Cue the cortisone shot and let's get married!" she said, remembering her reaction to the unanticipated ordeal.

She and Duhamel did go on to get married on schedule, tying the knot in North Dakota on the rooftop of the area's Jasper Hotel.

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017. Duhamel and Mari went on the get engaged in January of this year.

A source told PEOPLE shortly following the engagement announcement that Mari is "very sweet, caring and close with her family" and was "getting to know" Duhamel's 9-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with Fergie.

Related Articles
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Fargo, ND - Actor Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari get married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple looked stunning as they were seen riding a red vintage convertible around town, posing and happily pumping their fists in the air.Pictured: Josh Duhamel, Audra MariBACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari in North Dakota Wedding Ceremony
Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel
Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'
josh duhamel
Josh Duhamel Went to E.R. Hours Before Wedding for Injured Back from 'Wild Dance Moves' on Party Bus
Josh Duhamel Says Wedding Day with Audra Mari Was 'Touch and Go' Until an Hour Before Due to Injury
Josh Duhamel Details Pre-Wedding Day Injury and How He Got Through Ceremony: It Was 'Touch and Go'
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
josh duhamel
Josh Duhamel on Wedding Planning with Fiancée Audra Mari: 'We're in Full Prep Mode'
Moet & Chandon At The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline
James Brolin and actress/singer Barbra Streisand hold hands as they stand next to one another as they attend Showtime's Pre Golden Globe Party on January 24, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline
Josh Duhamel Instagram
Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement to Audra Mari — and Gets Congratulations from Ex Fergie
Miss United States Audra Mari is pictured during the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Who Is Audra Mari? Everything to Know About Josh Duhamel's New Fiancée
Josh Duhamel Instagram
Josh Duhamel's Fiancée Audra Mari Would 'Love to Have Kids' with Him, Source Says
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora seen looking incredible after her daily workout in London
Rita Ora Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in London After Wedding Director Taika Waititi
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel Will 'Probably Have Kids Sooner Than Later' with Fiancée Audra Mari: Source
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline