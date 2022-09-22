Josh Duhamel Gushes About Audra Mari as Pair Walk First Red Carpet Since Wedding: 'I'm Lucky'

Josh Duhamel is in marital bliss!

The actor and his wife Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance since getting married in Fargo, North Dakota earlier this month, attending the premiere of the actor's new movie Bandit on Wednesday at Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Duhamel looked dapper in an all-black suit. Mari, a model and 2016's Miss World America, was equally fashionable in a black dress with a high-low hemline and exaggerated shoulders.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot on Sept. 10, got cosy as they stood arm-in-arm while posing for photographers.

When asked about married life with Mari, 28, Duhamel, 49, told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm lucky. I'm very, very lucky."

In regards to their wedding day, he added the "most memorable moment was seeing her [in her wedding gown.]"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bandit — which is based on a true story — stars Duhamel as Gilbert Galvan Jr., who escaped a Michigan prison and went on the run to Canada where he robbed 50 banks in three years. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

Following their wedding, in an interview with Vogue Australia, Mari shared that their special day almost did not happen.

The morning of their nuptials, the actor ended up in the emergency room after injuring his back the night before. She told the magazine he had been "pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus," which caused a slipped disc.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

"Cue the cortisone shot and let's get married!" she said, remembering her reaction to the unanticipated ordeal.

She and Duhamel did go on to get married on schedule, tying the knot in North Dakota on the rooftop of the area's Jasper Hotel.

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017. Duhamel and Mari went on the get engaged in January of this year.

A source told PEOPLE shortly following the engagement announcement that Mari is "very sweet, caring and close with her family" and was "getting to know" Duhamel's 9-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with Fergie.