PDA Alert! Josh Duhamel and Miss World America Audra Mari Share Passionate Kiss at Airport

Looks like Josh Duhamel has a new special someone in his life.

The 46-year-old Transformers star was spotted out on Wednesday kissing Audra Mari, a model and television host who was crowned Miss World America in 2016.

The two embraced as Duhamel met Mari, 25, outside of a Starbucks at the Toronto airport.

He wore a grey jeans, a white T-shirt, a dark puffer bomber jacket, and boots — and accessorized his look with a black cap.

Mari kept it casual in black pants and a tan jacket. The brunette beauty carried a backpack and wheeled a large suitcase.

Reps for Duhamel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s comment, though both stars follow one another on Instagram and appear to have been liking one another’s photos recently.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari The Image Direct

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari The Image Direct

Duhamel is currently in Toronto, where he’s shooting Jupiter’s Legacy, Mark Millar’s superhero drama for Netflix.

The show follows the world’s first generation of superheroes — who, after gaining their powers in the 1930s, struggle to fit into the modern day world. Duhamel plays The Utopian (né Sheldon Sampson), the leader of the superhero group.

He stars in the series alongside Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (American Housewife), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies) and Andrew Horton (Doctors). It’s expected to premiere in 2020.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Duhamel is the father to 6-year-old son, Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie, 44.

The former couple began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007 and marrying in early 2009.

They announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement to PEOPLE in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

They added, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie filed for divorce from Duhamel in May almost two years after they announced their split. They have maintained a friendly relationship since.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” Duhamel said while on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard in December 2018.