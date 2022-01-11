Josh Duhamel and Fergie finalized their divorce in 2019 and share an 8-year-old son

Josh Duhamel and Fergie Have 'Zero Bad Blood' as She Congratulates Him on New Engagement: Source

Josh Duhamel's engagement to Audra Mari has the full support of his ex-wife Fergie.

"Fergie is genuinely happy for Josh," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple who share an 8-year-old son, Axl Jack. "They co-parent really beautifully together and communicate about many things."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They both want happiness for the other and cheer each other on still," says the source. "They don't do everything in the world together, but seem pretty united for the sake of their son at all times and do occasionally spend family-related things together."

Adds the insider, "There seems to be zero bad blood."

Fergie, 46, and Duhamel, 49, began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007. They were married in 2009 and announced their split in a joint statement in September 2017. The two finalized their divorce in 2019.

Since their split, Duhamel has been romantically linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez and Mari, a model and television host who was crowned Miss World America in 2016.

Josh Duhamel, Axl, Fergie Josh Duhamel and Fergie with their son Axl Jack | Credit: Getty

The Transformers star announced his engagement to Mari, 28, in an Instagram post on Saturday with a photo of the couple posing on the beach.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

Fergie celebrated the couple in the comment section, writing, "Congrats!!!💚💚💚💚💚💚."

In December 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Duhamel was "really happy" with the former Miss World America, whom he'd begun "dating seven or eight months" prior.

The source's comment came amid a holiday party the two attended together that month, at which Duhamel and Mari "were basically together all night," an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE Duhamel was in a sad place after his divorce from the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer but that Mari lifted his spirits when they began dating.

Josh Duhamel Instagram Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel announced their engagement on Jan. 8 on Instagram | Credit: Josh Duhamel/Instagram

"You could tell that they had something special early on. He introduced her to his friends right away," said the source. "He seemed a bit gloomy after his divorce and Audra definitely cheered him up. She came into his life at the perfect time."

"They live a pretty quiet life in L.A. They often grab dinner in Malibu and walk on the beach. They have friends over for barbecues," the source added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Duhamel opened up about what he was looking forward to in the next stage of his life — including settling down again after his separation from Fergie.