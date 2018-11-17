Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Details Escape from Woolsey Fire with 2-Week-Old Daughter

Kathryn Brolin isn’t taking her little family for granted.

The wife of actor Josh Brolin shared a photo of herself holding her 2-week-old daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin on Instagram Friday. In the background of her photo was a small lake by the home she shares with her 50-year-old husband.

“We are so grateful. Our nest was spared by the fires, our babe is healthy and growing, and we had a calming safe haven to escape to while our neighborhood and community took a major hit,” Kathryn, 31, wrote in the caption.

“So incredibly proud to live where we do and see the way people came together to help one another when it meant the most,” she added.

The mother of one also revealed how she felt after giving birth and having to evacuate her home so soon.

“This postpartum experience has been one for the books, completely new, different than anything I had expected, and I’m able to see now more than ever what truly matters in the end,” she shared. “Photo by my love @joshbrolin.”

The Deadpool 2 actor welcomed his and Kathryn’s first child together on Nov. 4. He also has daughter Eden, 24, and son Trevor, 30, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.

Brolin proudly announced her birth on Instagram, writing, “Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean).”

“Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly,” he added. “#beanlove #dogtown.

The Woolsey Fire in California has burned through more than 98,000 acres and is 69 percent contained as of Friday, according to CalFire.

A handful of stars have lost their homes, including Kim Basinger, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler.

In addition to the Woolsey Fire, the Hill Fire, located near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks — the site of the tragic mass shooting — has burned through thousands of acres after erupting last Thursday. The blaze is now 100 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.