Josh Brolin Reveals Daughter Eden, 24, Is Engaged: 'I Couldn’t Be More Proud'

Josh Brolin‘s daughter Eden is engaged and the actor couldn’t be more overjoyed.

The Deadpool 2 star shared a photo of his 24-year-old daughter and her fiancé, actor Cameron Crosby, sharing a kiss by a lake as he shared the news.

“He called me, sad that he couldn’t be there in person. He sweetly stuttered through his first sentences “I love your daughter. I really love your daughter” as it started to dawn on me what was happening,” Brolin, 50, wrote.

“This was that moment and images of my little girl raced behind my eyes in rapid succession: her being born, catching her cutting her own hair in the barn in Prescott, walking to school in Templeton, her graduation speech, when she dyed her hair red, when Cody saved her life, fishing on the half day boat when she was telling all the big dudes to just throw up and that they would then feel better,” the Avengers: Infinity War actor continued.

“My little girl’s getting married, asked by a guy whom I adore. Imagine that? A guy who I have a strong feeling will look after her best interests, keep her heart safe,” he added. “Congratulations, you two. I couldn’t be more proud, more moved, or more relieved. Congratulations!!!! @edenbrolin& @cameroncrosby9 ❤️❤️❤️💪🙏 #daddyslittlegirl #maturity#realisasrealdoes #respectfulfiancee.”

Eden also shared the news on Instagram Thursday in which she posted a poem by Persian poet Rumi in her caption, and also gave fans a glimpse of her emerald engagement ring in a selfie of her and Crosby.

Cameron Crosby and Eden Brolin Eden Brolin/Instagram

Eden and Crosby shared their one year anniversary on Aug. 5. The Beyond actress commemorated the occasion with a series of photos of a sunset while in Canada the next day.

“I can’t really believe how beautiful the sunset was as @cameroncrosby9 and i celebrated our first year of being together yesterday,” she wrote in the caption.

“He’s literally the coolest, kindest, most interesting person i know and i can’t f—— wait to continue spending my time with him. Boy, I’m one lucky gal to love this boy. (ps he got me a slingshot as a one year gift, i mean what else do i need to say he’s the coolest ever),” she added.

Crosby also shared an anniversary post, writing, “This has by far been the best year of my life.”

“Not only have I gained a best friend but also the best partner to adventure through life with. Someone who constantly makes me feel like my heart is going to burst with happiness and always being that shoulder to cry on when I need it,” he continued.

“Someone when I wake up to watch the sunrise, I look over and realize I would rather look at you because you are far more beautiful than any sunrise. I’m a lucky man to celebrate one year shooting our slingshots and smoking cigars with my buddy. I like my life with you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd, are expecting their first child together, he revealed in May.