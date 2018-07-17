Josh Brolin Shares Sweet Generational Family Photo with Dad James and Daughter Eden

Josh Brolin’s family will always come first.

The actor, 50, shared a heartwarming photo on Sunday of his daughter, Eden, 28, and father, actor James, sitting outside of their home on beach chairs.

“Three generations,” Brolin wrote in the caption.

On Monday, the Deadpool 2 actor shared a blast from the past in the form of an old home video in which a young Brolin played with his then-baby girl.

“Little money. Little career. Little daughter. Lotta imagination. Cool a— big brother in the background,” he wrote, tagging his two children, including son Trevor, 30, with the hashtags #fathersanddaughters #oldschoolnyc93.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor will soon be welcoming another person into his family.

Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd announced they were expecting a baby girl in late June.

The 50-year-old actor recently told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Editor Director Jess Cagle that no one was more excited than his step-mother Barbra Streisand.

“My wife got her a bracelet that said ‘Grandma’ on it and she started crying,” the Sicario: Day of the Soldado actor said on SiriusXM’s EW Radio Spotlight.

“She is one of those … it’s annoying but in a really great way, [with] emails every day and like, ‘Hey, I thought of this name, what do you think of that? … When can I come over and feel the baby?’ ” said Brolin.

“You realize she follows all the apps, so you know the baby is as big as a banana, which is always weird to me. I don’t want to think of my baby as a banana or any kind of fruit or vegetable,” the soon-to-be father of three joked.

“She is really into it and I love that she is into it. I mean, it’s like very typical Jewish grandmother who is saturated by this event. It’s awesome,” Brolin added of Streisand, 76, who has been married to his father James since 1998.

In late May, Brolin and Kathryn, who tied the knot in September 2016, announced they were expecting with a sweet Instagram post. “There’s a new sheriff in town and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats,” he captioned a photo series of the mom-to-be showing off her bare baby belly while out on a hike.

Also on Wednesday, Brolin spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan about his eight-time Grammy-winning stepmom.

“[Barbra] is, like, in our face. She’s calling all the time, emailing all the time, she has name suggestions, we got her a bracelet that says ‘Grandma’ on it [and] she started crying. She’s into it, man. Really, really into it,” he said.