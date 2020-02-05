Josh Brolin Slams Fan Who Objected to His Racy Post of His Wife in Lingerie: 'Shut the F— Up'

Josh Brolin is hitting back at a fan who had a problem with his racy Instagram post of his wife.

The actor, 51, shared a photo of Kathryn Boyd wearing lingerie on his Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, “I want to love you wildly. I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced. Anaïs Nin @kathrynbrolin.”

In the comments, a fan wrote, “Why show your wife’s body off on the internet it’s not good, God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor retorted back with, “I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f— up and go take a shower.”

Brolin and Boyd tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Westlyn Reign, in November 2018.

The Oscar nominee has two other children — daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 31 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. His second marriage was to actress Diane Lane, with whom he had no children. The latter pair stayed married until 2013.

The actor regularly shares photos of his wife as well as sweet messages to her on his Instagram account.

In October, Brolin shared a photo of Boyd for her birthday, writing, “Through all the fluctuations of our weather there is no better day than that with you. I love you eclipse, ellipsis, and all. I am thrown to my knees in gratitude to the day you were born. Your living, breathing you has rocked me to the core. Happy Birthday, my love. ❤️❤️❤️🦍.”