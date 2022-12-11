Josh Brolin Shows Off Fit Physique in Shirtless Selfie After Wrapping 'Dune: Part Two' — See the Photo!

"Dune did it," Josh Brolin wrote on Instagram, sharing a shirtless mirror selfie after wrapping production on Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters next year

Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin's new personal trainer appears to be a 1,300-foot sandworm.

The Academy Award nominee, 54, showed off his physique in a shirtless mirror selfie for his Instagram followers on Friday, after he wrapped filming on Dune: Part Two.

"Dune did it," Brolin wrote in the caption, crediting the sequel for whipping him into shape.

He was met with positive affirmations in the comments section from some famous pals. "You've dune it again, brother. The spice is strong here," Mark Ruffalo wrote.

"Hellz yeah!!" Dave Bautista commented. "Call me if you need a body double," Anthony Hopkins joked, as Brolin's wife, Kathryn Boyd, commented some fire emojis.

Brolin previously confirmed to Collider that he would be in the sequel after starring in writer/director Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.

"I am a part of Dune Part Two, to the ridiculous extent of when somebody mentioned to me that it wasn't on IMDb, I actually went out of my way to call Liz [his publicist] and say, 'Can you please put that on IMDb?'" Brolin said in April. "Because it's a proud moment for me, man."

The actor returns for Dune: Part Two along with Bautista, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. Joining them in the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

In the sequel, Paul Atreides (Chalamet, 26) reunites with Chani (Zendaya, also 26) and the Fremen to avenge his family and prevent a catastrophic fate for the universe.

Bardem, 53, previously teased the sequel after reading the script. "I was very moved by it," he said at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

"I've read the new draft," Bardem continued. "And I think they've done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.

