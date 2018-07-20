Getting older isn’t making life any easier — or drier — for Josh Brolin.

The actor shared the realities of being 50 years old in an Instagram photo he shared on Thursday.

In the photo, Brolin stood shirtless wearing dark-colored cargo pants while pointing at his leg which had dark splash marks on it.

“Stoked about pissing all over myself again,” he wrote in the caption. “One of the great gifts about turning 50 is the sudden, biological changing out of your shower head.”

“What used to be a rush of garden hose, now seems to have morphed into a multi-directional sprinkler,” he continued. “Just want to let everyone know what there is to look forward to — those who haven’t reached this incredibly illuminating milestone. #aloha #happybirthdayEddie.”

The Deadpool 2 actor turned 50 in February and is expecting his a baby girl with wife, model Kathryn Boyd. Brolin is already a dad to two adult children from a previous relationship: 30-year-old son Trevor and 24-year-old daughter Eden.

The couple, who married in September 2016, announced they were expecting in May.

“There’s a new sheriff in town and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats,” Brolin wrote on Instagram with a photo series of the mom-to-be showing off her bare baby belly while out on a hike.

While the Sicario: Day of the Soldado actor is preparing for a baby, he’s been having a busy few months in his career as well.

He portrayed Cable in the Deadpool sequel, as well as the villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.