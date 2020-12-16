Josh Brolin stripped down for a revealing Instagram photo taken by his wife, Kathryn Brolin

Josh Brolin Poses Nude While Sipping His Morning Coffee in Photo Taken by His Wife Kathryn

Josh Brolin is baring it all.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing naked while casually sipping his morning coffee outside of a red RV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, taken by his wife Kathryn Brolin, the nude Avengers: Endgame star sits on a chair while stretching his feet out to comfortably rest on a table with a beautiful desert backdrop.

"At the end of the day a life will judged by how often you were naked,” he captioned the photo. “Nobody told they meant metaphorically.”

Josh received an array of entertaining comments on his post. Photographer Lee Jeffries wrote, "Never been so glad to see striped cushions...."

"Whoa big guy. What’s happening here ? You do have a nice quad ? 🥊😂," said actor Frank Grillo, while director Taika Waititi commented three laughing emojis.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photo of herself baring her baby bump while posing outdoors with Westlyn. "The Brolins are a growin' !!" she wrote on Instagram. "Our little December babe is on the way ...🌱"

Josh left a cheeky comment on the post, writing, "Wow. That's amazing! Congratula ... wait ... WHAT?!?!"

Image zoom Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn and daughter Westlyn | Credit: Kathryn Brolin/Instagram

Josh and Kathryn announced Westlyn's birth in November 2018, with the actor sharing a video of his then-newborn baby girl fast asleep.

His father James Brolin spoke with PEOPLE Now in April of last year about his son's reaction to becoming a father again three decades after his first child was born, saying he "dropped everything" related to work and took on "nothing but diapers for three months," despite how busy he was.